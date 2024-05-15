CALGARY
Calgary

    • Missing Calgary man last seen in Redstone: police

    Hitesh, 29, was last seen leaving his home in the community of Redstone at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9. Hitesh, 29, was last seen leaving his home in the community of Redstone at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9.
    Share

    Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man who went missing last week.

    Hitesh, 29, was last seen leaving his home in the community of Redstone at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9.

    Police say while it's not known where he was headed, he does frequently visit the community of Bridgeland.

    Hitesh is 6' tall and about 175 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and short, dark hair.

    He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black T-shirt, blue and grey Under Armour hat, black Puma backpack, black Puma shoes with white soles and a silver earring in his left ear.

    Police say he had a grey suitcase with black handles and zippers with him.

    Police say while foul play isn't suspected at this time, Hitesh's family is concerned for his well-being.

    Anyone with info can call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

    NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested

    Of the $40-million Aiden Pleterski was handed over two years, documents show he invested just over one per cent and instead spent $15.9 million on "his personal lifestyle." The 25-year-old Oshawa, Ont. man was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering on Tuesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News