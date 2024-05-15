Missing Calgary man last seen in Redstone: police

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man who went missing last week.

Hitesh, 29, was last seen leaving his home in the community of Redstone at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9.

Police say while it's not known where he was headed, he does frequently visit the community of Bridgeland.

Hitesh is 6' tall and about 175 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and short, dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black T-shirt, blue and grey Under Armour hat, black Puma backpack, black Puma shoes with white soles and a silver earring in his left ear.

Police say he had a grey suitcase with black handles and zippers with him.

Police say while foul play isn't suspected at this time, Hitesh's family is concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with info can call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

NOTE: The Calgary Police Service announced earlier this year it will no longer be sharing the last names of those who are reported missing or sharing details of whether any of those individuals are located deceased as a standard practice moving forward.