Mother Nature's itinerary is looking a little full these next few days...

A lot is going on over these next few days in southern Alberta with rain, wind, thunderstorms, wet snow and potentially some smoke.

Thursday in Calgary, rain is possible until about 6 a.m., then it will clear out for a bit.

Likely even some sunny breaks later in the morning.

In the afternoon, expect showers.

There is a risk of a thunderstorm and it will be gusting up to 50 km/h.

Friday in YYC will be a similar story but with less chance of sunshine and a better chance of getting a little smoky (likely bringing us from low risk to moderate risk on the Air Quality Health Index for Friday and Saturday).

Saturday and Sunday look fairly quiet for most of the day, with the chance of late-day pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

Also on Friday, there will be a rain/snow mix for areas west of Cochrane.