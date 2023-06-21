Calgary celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Calgary's walk was just the first part of the event that will see Indigenous speakers, music and culture celebrated in the community. Calgary's walk was just the first part of the event that will see Indigenous speakers, music and culture celebrated in the community.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina