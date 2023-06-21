Calgary celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

June 21 is an essential day on the Canadian calendar.

Since 1996, Canadians of all walks of life have come together to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day on what also happens to be the summer solstice.

It's a day to celebrate the diverse cultures, contributions and history of First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples, while also shining a light on Canada's dark past, opening the door to some difficult conversations.

Calgary is located in Treaty 7, the traditional territory of the Niitsitapi, or Blackfoot First Nations, and across the city, there are opportunities for people to learn about the history and culture of local Indigenous groups.

14TH ANNUAL WALK FOR RECONCILIATION

Organizers are expecting a record turnout for the 14th annual Walk for Reconciliation.

Last year, just over 200 people came out for the event that starts outside the Harry Hays Building and wraps up about two kilometres away at Fort Calgary.

This year, more than 400 people have registered.

The walk begins at 8:30 a.m., with participants making their way along the River Walk to wind up at Fort Calgary, where there will be speakers, dancers, drummers and a roll call of all the Alberta residential schools.

The event is scheduled to wrap up around 11 a.m. with a community meal catered by Spolumbo's for the first 200 people.

The annual Walk for Reconciliation began in 2009 as a partnership between the Trellis Society and the Aboriginal Friendship Center of Calgary to commemorate Prime Minister Stephen Harper's formal apology to the survivors of Indian Residential Schools.

PANEL ON TRUTH & RECONCILIATION IN SPORT

Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and the Calgary Public Library are partnering to host a panel on truth and reconciliation in sport for this year's National Indigenous Peoples Day.

It promises to celebrate not only contributions made by influential Indigenous athletes but also ways Canadians from coast to coast can learn Indigenous Ways of Knowing and Being

Panel members include:

Alwyn Morris, Order of Sport Recipient and Hall of Famer, Olympic Gold Medallist, and Tom Longboat Award Winner;

Alayiah Wolf Child, 2023 Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess;

Michael Linklater, North American Indigenous Athletics Hall of Fame, 2018 Tom Longboat Award Winner;

Rhonda Rudnitski, SECURE Energy vice-president, environment, social and governance (ESG);

Trevor Haynes, Black Diamond Group, co-founder, president and CEO; and

Bob Rooney, Enbridge, executive vice president and chief legal officer.

You can learn more about the panel on the Calgary Public Library website.

The day is also an opportunity to recognize the victims of Canada's residential school system, officials say.

OHSOTO'KINO: INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY AT STUDIO BELL

This free event starts at 1 p.m. and offers an opportunity for people to learn about local Indigenous song, music and dance.

The National Music Centre will also be debuting an updated version of its Speak Up! exhibition, which will feature five additional Indigenous artists: Tom Jackson, Elisapie, Ferron, Fawn Wood and Drezus.

It also gives the public an opportunity to learn about Indigenous culture and experiences through the lens of music.

Attendees will also be able to take in live performances by hoop dancers, powwow singers and a drum group.