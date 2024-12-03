CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary city council splitting Ward 6 duties after Richard Pootmans' resignation

    Ward 6 councillor Richard Pootmans speaks with reporters in this undated image. (CTV News) Ward 6 councillor Richard Pootmans speaks with reporters in this undated image. (CTV News)
    A trio of Calgary councillors will share representation of Ward 6 residents in the wake of the area councillor's resignation last week.

    Richard Pootmans stepped down as councillor a week ago due to personal and family reasons.

    Councillors Courtney Walcott and Sonya Sharp will take on the bulk of extra duties to serve residents for the next 10 months. The pair are essentially splitting Ward 6 in half to deal with any constituent issues if they arise.

    Walcott's office will employ the staff from Ward 6.

    Coun. Kourtney Penner will also work as a liaison for any issues related to Tsuut'ina Nation.

    A byelection isn't being called for the vacant position because the municipal election is less than a year away.

