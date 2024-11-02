Calgary community group pitches crosswalk that honours veterans in east Calgary

A local organization wants to establish a permanent reminder of the sacrifice of Canadians in war.

Homes for Heroes and the Forest Lawn Community Association are looking into painting a crosswalk to honour veterans.

It would be at 36 St. S.E. near the Veterans Village.

Gar Gar, the president of the community association, cites other cities that have created year-round reminders of the importance of veterans.

“It means so much,” said Gar, “because the voice of veterans, in many cases, are not heard. And this one is basically the opportunity to say your voice has been heard and your voices matter and we are hoping to look forward to have this.”

Gar Gar, Nov. 1, 2024

Gar says they’ve approached the city with the idea and received a positive response within a day or two.