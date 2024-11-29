CALGARY
Calgary

    • Alberta RCMP investigate hit-and-run involving 15-year-old girl

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    Share

    Coronation RCMP are investigating after a 15-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle on Thursday.

    At around 8:44 p.m. on Nov. 28, police received a report that a youth had been hit by a vehicle on Highway 12 in the town of Consort.

    Preliminary investigation suggests that she was hit by a vehicle.

    Police and EMS attended the scene, and she was transported to hospital in Calgary in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

    Anyone who might have dash-cam footage from Highway 12, between 8 p.m. and 8:44 p.m., are asked to contact Coronation RCMP at 403-578-3622.

    Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News