Alberta RCMP investigate hit-and-run involving 15-year-old girl

Coronation RCMP are investigating after a 15-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle on Thursday.

At around 8:44 p.m. on Nov. 28, police received a report that a youth had been hit by a vehicle on Highway 12 in the town of Consort.

Preliminary investigation suggests that she was hit by a vehicle.

Police and EMS attended the scene, and she was transported to hospital in Calgary in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Anyone who might have dash-cam footage from Highway 12, between 8 p.m. and 8:44 p.m., are asked to contact Coronation RCMP at 403-578-3622.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.