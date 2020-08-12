CALGARY -- With students on the verge of going back to school, there are jobs to be had getting them there. Wednesday, Four Seasons Transportation launched a campaign to hire bus drivers to service routes across Calgary and Rocky View County in the coming school year.

“People are really opening their minds to what this position might offer for their family.” said Collen Ledene, the company's recruitment manager. “It’s flexible, it allows them to work in the morning for a bit and the afternoon for a bit.”

Ledene added that this gives parents the flexibility with their own schedule because they’ll have time during the day to do whatever they want.

“You can also have your kids on the bus so you can save on childcare.” said Ledene

Ledene added that that Four Seasons is really excited for a new contract with Providence Schoo,l which means they’ll need even more bus drivers for this coming school year than in past years.

Four Seasons is having a daily hiring fair Monday to Saturday from August 11 to September 1, 10 a.m. to noon at their office.

For more information go to https://4seasonstransport.com/