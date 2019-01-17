A home in the Bankview area was damaged in a fire overnight and an investigator is now working to determine a cause.

Emergency crews were called to the home in the 2200 block of 14A Street S.W. at about 3:00 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Smoke was seen coming from the attic of the home when crews arrived.

Two people who lived in the home were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported.

A family of five was evacuated from a neighbouring home as a precaution while crews worked to put out the fire.

ATCO and ENMAX crews were called in to cut off utilities to the affected home.

A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause of the fire.