CALGARY -- Michael Shaun Bomford, 55, has been found guilty of dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and driving with a blood level exceeding limit in connection with the 2016 crash that left his teenage daughter dead.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvick delivered her decision Friday morning.

Bomford had originally been charged with impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

On Oct.18, 2016, Bomford was driving a Jeep Liberty when he lost control on McKnight Boulevard N.E. between 52nd and 68th Street. The vehicle was travelling around 112 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone just before it rolled ad crossed into the median.

Bomford's 17-year-old daughter Meghan did not survive. Her best friend, Kelsey Nelson, who was 16 years old at the time, suffered brain injuries and has no recollection of the crash.

Witnesses described seeing an SUV driving erratically before the crash.

All three people were thrown from the vehicle.

Court heard Bomford was driving the two girls to get police checks so they could be ringette coaches.

Meghan Bomford's mother testified during the trial last December, saying her daughter sent her text messages just minutes before the crash. Lisa Bomford told court that her daughter complained her dad felt it was an inconvenience to drive the girls.

Several first responders described smelling alcohol on the accused.

The defence argued witnesses could not determine who was driving the vehicle.

