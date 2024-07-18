Calgary doctor ordered to repay $20K to patient's estate due to unprofessional conduct

A Calgary doctor has been ordered to repay more than $20,000 to a former patient's estate and suspended from practice for one month, after being found guilty of unprofessional conduct by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA).

Dr. Bruce Hoffman, of Calgary's Hoffman Clinic, was found guilty by a CPSA tribunal for three counts of unprofessional conduct in 2023, in relation to a female patient who came into his care in 2014.

The woman, who is unnamed, died in 2019.

The CPSA said the woman was diagnosed with atypical Parkinsonism, a disorder that meant neurologists agreed she had symptoms, but did not appear "like an average Parkinson's patient."

Hoffman was found guilty of billing a patient for private lab testing at a significant cost above what is permitted by the college’s standard of practice.

He was also found guilty of billing his patient privately on 21 occasions from 2014 to 2018, while also billing Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan; and failing to create a record for five patient visits.

The tribunal said Hoffman was taking advantage of the patient's hope for profit.

Three additional charges against Hoffman relating to referral consultations and patient record content were not proven and subsequently dismissed.

CPSA said Hoffman’s actions breached its standards of practice on the sale of products by physicians and charging for uninsured professional services, as well as the Canadian Medical Association’s code of ethics and professionalism and Alberta’s health professions act.

Hoffman has been ordered to pay $20,762.47 to the estate of the patient, as repayment for the excessive portion of private lab testing fees.

He has also been suspended from his practice for one month beginning within two months of the date of the tribunal’s decision, and must take and pass a course on professional ethics and boundaries.

Hoffman is responsible for 30 per cent of the total costs of the investigation and hearing.

CPSA said Hoffman has appealed the tribunal’s findings and has asked the council to pause the orders pending the outcome of the appeal.