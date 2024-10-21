Calgary Drop-In Centre seeking volunteers as cold weather approaches

Calgary Drop-In Centre is bracing for more of the city’s most vulnerable to need a place to stay or a meal with colder weather on the horizon.

Currently, it is looking for 100 more volunteers to help throughout the week.

“The need right now for volunteers is huge,” said Carol May-McQillan, coordinator of community engagement at the Calgary Drop-in Centre.

“Volunteers are paramount to our services that we have here. We are heading into our winter season; this is our greatest need.”

In addition to helping with their three meal services a day, the centre is also looking for people to help check guests in and assist with hygiene support. It also is looking for people to volunteer at its donation centre, sorting household items.

“The (guest) waitlist is huge. If we could reduce that waitlist, that would be amazing if we could help deliver our meal service faster, especially in the morning, we would be just absolutely thrilled,” said May-McQillan.

The Drop-In Centre has been reliant on practicum students looking for work experience, who provided over 7,000 volunteer hours in 2023. The total volunteer hours were approximately 54,000.