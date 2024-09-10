Calgary eatery named among best new restaurants in Canada

A Calgary restaurant has been nominated as one of the best new dining spots in Canada.

Air Canada's Best New Restaurants list, released on Tuesday, highlights 30 eateries in 18 cities across the nation.

It's compiled by a single undercover writer who travels coast to coast on a month-long marathon sampling food from new establishments recommended by a panel of food experts.

"We’re thrilled to shine a light on Canada’s emerging culinary talent," said Air Canada spokesperson Andy Shibata in a news release.

"Food is an important part of culture and heritage, and by sharing the very best of Canada’s creative culinary scene, we hope to inspire people to seek out great food experiences across our country."

Calgary's Bar Gigi on Edmonton Trail, located in the old Halibut Hut building, was the only spot in the city to make the 2024 list.

The small space on Edmonton Trail has 20 seats, and is a creation of D.O.P. alum Jaden Kanomata, Alessandro Chinea and Kayla Blomquist.

"Beyond the hot pink neon sign of this former fish 'n' chips spot, our convivial server walks us through a menu that playfully steps far past these cozy neighbourhood digs," says the Air Canada review.

"Hamachi crudo lands in Calabrian chili oil with a fine confetti of cilantro and shallot. Cabbage skewers, grilled until their edges curl, bathe in a remarkable sesame vinaigrette, wasabi mustard there for extra oomph. The spaghetti with chicken jus and duck confit is utter comfort without any heaviness."

In Edmonton, both Bar Henry and Bernadette’s made the cut.

The list, one of the longest-running Canadian restaurant rankings, will be whittled down to the Top 10 by Nov. 4.