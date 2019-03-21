The Alberta Party candidate for Calgary-Edgemont says she was brought to tears Thursday morning after learning that one of her campaign signs had been defaced with profanity and racial slurs.

Joanne Gui learned of the vandalism of the sign along Edgemont Boulevard Northwest after one of her volunteers encountered it and sent her a photograph.

“At first I thought ‘I can handle it’ then, when my friends called me, I got emotional and cried,” said Gui. “I’m a visible minority. I’m a Chinese. But I am Canadian, as Canadian as everybody who chooses to live in this land.”

“In this day and age, this kind of thing is still happening? It’s shocking.”

The Alberta Party candidate, who is making her first foray into politics, says she never expected to be attacked for her race. “I chose to become a Canadian and move to Canada 28 years ago. My husband and I we raised a family here. We have careers and have a successful home, and this is a natural step for me to take. To do better, to give back to society.”

Gui says she has been overwhelmed by the messages of support from her fellow members of the Alberta Party. “Every single one of them called me this morning. Once they saw the message they called me and they encouraged me to fight on. I’m so happy that I chose a party that promotes inclusiveness.”

The hateful vandalism was spotted on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. “I just want people to understand racism still exists, intolerance still exists, and we need to stand, every single one of us, to fight against this. Stand up behind me. Let’s work together to end the racism.”

The Calgary Police Service confirms an investigation is underway into the campaign sign graffiti.

With files from CTV’s Stephanie Wiebe