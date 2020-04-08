CALGARY -- Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Calgary Emergency Management Agency Chief Tom Sampson will give a daily update on the city's response to COVID-19 at 1 p.m.

They will be joined Wednesday by Sharon Howland, leader of program management with waste and recycling services, and Troy McLeod, director of roads.

The city has declared a state of local emergency in response to COVID-19 and all city-run facilities are closed. Parks and pathways remain open, however Calgarians are barred from beign in groups of 15 or more. Playgrounds are also closed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 1,373 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province and there have been 26 deaths attributed to it.