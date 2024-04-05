Calgary expecting a little more snow over the weekend

While we are done with the big burst of snow – with reports ranging from seven to 21 centimetres of snow in Calgary as of Friday morning – we still have a little more to go.

We could pick up another couple of centimetres of snow in Calgary on Saturday.

Expect snow in the morning, a break in the afternoon with clouds and maybe even a little sun again, then snow back for Saturday night.

Calgary weather day planner for April 6, 2024. (CTV News)

Temperatures will climb on Sunday to 7 C. There is a small chance of seeing some snowflakes in the morning, but a better chance of seeing a few showers closer to the supper hours.

Calgary five-day forecast for April 6-10, 2024. (CTV News)

By Monday, we get into a stretch of more stable weather, sunshine and warmer temperatures. The solar eclipse is at 12:43 p.m. on Monday, and with solar glasses, you should be able to see it because the skies will be mainly clear.

Jocelyn Grant sent this cool photo of the weather changing ahead of the storm arriving on Wednesday.

A storm starts to roll into Calgary on April 3, 2024. (Submitted: Jocelyn Grant)

Even the birds knew something was up!