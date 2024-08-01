Calgary experienced its hottest July on record last month: ECCC

Calgary experienced its hottest July on record last month, according to new data from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The monthly mean temperature of 19.9 C was 3.4 degrees higher than the normal mark of 16.5 C for the month, ECCC shared in a post on social media. Temperature data has been kept in Calgary for 141 years.

The Calgary airport was among four weather stations in Alberta that recorded their hottest July, along with Edmonton Blatchford, Grande Prairie A and High Level.

“The driver of these records was a couple of prolonged heat events,” ECCC said in the post.

Calgary experienced eight days at or over 30 C in July, including a stretch of four straight days. The record for consecutive days over 30 C of seven was set in 1917.

Grande Prairie set a new record, with a stretch of eight days over 30 C – out of a total of 12. That broke the previous record of seven set in 1936.

Edmonton (seven) and Red Deer (six) tied their previous records for consecutive days over 30 C.

Meanwhile, Calgary received 41.3 millimetres of precipitation in June, down from the normal mark of 65.5 millimetres. Those marks are not record-setting though – sitting as Calgary’s 40th driest recorded July.

“With the hot and dry weather, fire activity increased dramatically in July leading to days with widespread smoke across the province,” ECCC said.

“While smoke hasn’t been as notable as in years past, poor air quality was still a big part of our July.”

More weather information can be found on ECCC’s website.