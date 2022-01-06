Calgary Expo announces Ming-Na Wen will appear at 2022 event

Actress Ming-Na Wen speaks onstage during 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 05, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images) Actress Ming-Na Wen speaks onstage during 2021 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 05, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Calgary Top Stories