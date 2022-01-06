Calgary Expo announces Ming-Na Wen will appear at 2022 event

Calgary Expo is planning to return this spring with its 15th anniversary show, and officials have announced the first of the celebrity guests set to appear.

On Wednesday, Calgary Expo revealed actress Ming-Na Wen would be coming to Calgary for the event.

Wen's most recent roles include master assassin Fennec Shand (first seen in The Mandalorian) in the newly released Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+.

Marvel fans also know Wen for her role as Agent Melinda May on the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

“Ming-Na Wen is one of the biggest stars in the fan universe right now, especially considering the incredible response to The Book of Boba Fett,” said Fan Expo HQ Vice President Andrew Moyes in a news release. “She’s also particularly very well-loved in Calgary."

Moyes said Wen has only been to Calgary Expo once before in 2015.

"The response to her first visit being overwhelming," he said. "The line to meet her was out the door when the show was closing but she was a true hero and stayed after-hours and well into the night to meet as many people as she could, right up the minute she had to catch her flight."

"We’re thrilled she’s making the time to return to Calgary, and that our fans will be able to hear about her incredible recent projects."

The 2022 Calgary Expo is scheduled to run from April 21-24 at Stampede Park.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in 2021 with a 'limited edition' expo that capped ticket sales at 25,000 as opposed to the usual 90,000.

“Being able to come back for our 15th anniversary is very exciting for our team and volunteers, and much-anticipated for our incredible fan community, especially those who’ve been with us since the beginning,” Moyes said. "We truly can’t wait to be back."

Early bird tickets for the event are on sale now until Jan. 19. For more information visit calgaryexpo.com.