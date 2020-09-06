CALGARY -- It’s a warm pumpkin spice latte kind of a day in Calgary.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, calling for an abrupt transition to fall this Labour Day long weekend for southern Alberta.

A total of five to 30 mm of rain is possibly by Monday evening.

The expected high in Calgary is below seasonal for Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, frost is likely across most of Alberta on Monday and Tuesday mornings, especially in southern and central areas.

Forecasters say a low-pressure system tracking along the eastern prairies will bring showers, gusty wind and cooler daytime highs in the 10-15 degree Celsius range.

"A cold air mass will slide south in the wake of the system and entrench itself over Alberta by Monday morning, with overnight low temperatures falling below freezing. Currently, snowfall is expected to remain in and near the mountain parks, however there is a chance of seeing mixed precipitation in areas along lower elevations of the foothills, including Calgary," Environment Canada's statement reads.

There was also some snow in areas of the city Saturday night, but the agency says it won't stay for long.

"Snowfall totals at this time are very uncertain as the warm ground and the confidence in the timing of the changeover to snow is not high. Daytime heating on Monday will also limit the snowfall accumulation potential."