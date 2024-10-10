CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary featured in trailer for new Jude Law movie 'The Order'

    Jude Law in 'The Order.' (IMDB/The Order) Jude Law in 'The Order.' (IMDB/The Order)
    Share

    A newly released trailer for a Calgary-filmed movie features plenty of shots of local landmarks.

    The Order, starring Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult, was shot in Calgary and the surrounding area last spring.

    The true crime thriller tells the story of FBI agent Terry Husk (Law) in his pursuit of a white supremacy group he believes is behind a series of increasingly violent bank robberies and car heists.

    Hoult, meanwhile, plays the white supremacy group's charismatic leader Bob Matthews.

    The white supremacy group is called The Order, thus the name of the movie.

    Released on Thursday, the trailer shows an explosion at Calgary's Palace Theatre on Stephen Avenue.

    'The Order' filmed in Calgary and area in 2023. (Trailer/'The Order') In another shot, Law can be seen, gun drawn, running in the parking lot of North Hill Centre on 14 Avenue N.W. 

    'The Order' filmed in Calgary and area in 2023. (Trailer/'The Order') Other moments in the trailer centre on action on a rural highway in the mountains west of Calgary, while toward the end, part of the city's Plus 15 network can be seen.

    'The Order' filmed in Calgary and area in 2023. (Trailer/'The Order')The Order is written by Zach Baylin, Gary Gerhardt and Kevin Flynn, and directed by Justin Kurzel.

    It hits theatres on Dec. 6.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News