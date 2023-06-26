Calgary Flames' centre Mikael Backlund awarded King Clancy Memorial Trophy, $25,000 for charity

The Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy Monday night.

Backlund was one of three finalists for the honour, selected out of nominees from each team in the National Hockey League.

Anders Lee of the New York Islanders and Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers were also selected as finalists.

The centre has spent his entire NHL career with the Flames since he was drafted in 2007, the organization noted in a release issued to media.

The honour is given to "the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

Backlund will also get $25,000 to put toward charitable donations.

Lee and Nurse will get $5,000 each for the same purpose.

"As an ambassador for both Kids Cancer Care and Special Olympics Calgary, Backlund – who had a childhood friend diagnosed with cancer and another who was born with Down syndrome – has invited an additional 500 guests to attend Flames games and meet with him afterward," the Flames' release read.

"Most recently, Backlund and his wife partnered with Parachutes for Pets to create Lily's Legacy, named after their dog who passed away in 2021. This first-of-its-kind program allows children in foster care to keep their pets while they are transitioning into care."

Monday night, the Flames provided a statement from Backlund as well:

"I've always been inspired by people who help others that struggle," he said.

"I am aware that I have been given the opportunity to live a privileged life and know that a small gesture from me can mean the world to other people."