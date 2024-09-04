Calgary Flames host vigil to mourn Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

The Calgary Flames are preparing to mourn the loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at a vigil on Wednesday night.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at the west stairs of the Scotiabank Saddledome. It is expected to last 45 minutes, including a 13-minute vigil and speakers from the Flames.

Johnny and Matthew were fatally struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles in New Jersey last week.

A steady stream of hockey fans have been coming to the Saddledome since Thursday, leaving flowers, balloons, jerseys, purple Gatorade and Skittles to honour “Johnny Hockey.”

The vigil will mark day one of a 13-day observance for fans to visit a memorial that has been created by fans on the steps of the Saddledome.

Digital “candles” used for the vigil will be available to attendees through the Calgary Flames app.

Stampede Trail will be closed between 14th Avenue and 17th Avenue S.E. for the event.

Parking is available in the 11th Avenue Lot (north) and Stampede lots, with access via 25th Avenue. Passholder parking is available for season ticket members.

Calgary Parking announced all parking would be free at all the Calgary Stampede lots it manages from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.