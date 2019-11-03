Calgary Flames' Milan Lucic suspended two games for roughing
Milan Lucic was given a two-game suspension by NHL Player Safety punching Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kole Sherwood during a game on November 2, 2019. (Supplied/NHL.com)
Published Sunday, November 3, 2019 2:34PM MST
Last Updated Sunday, November 3, 2019 2:37PM MST
CALGARY – Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic will be sitting on the bench for the next two games after roughing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kole Sherwood during Saturday's game.
The incident took place early in the second period at the Blue Jackets' Nationwide Arena after Flames goalie David Rittich covered up a shot from Sherwood.
According to NHL.com, Sherwood poked at Rittich's pads, prompting a reaction from the left winger.
Lucic followed Sherwood behind the net, punching him in the face and sending him to the ice.
He was given a roughing penalty during the game but, following a hearing on Sunday, was handed a two-game suspension by the NHL.
The Flames went on to win the game 3-0.
The team is scheduled to play the Capitals in Washington on Sunday night.
(With files from TSN.ca)