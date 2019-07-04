Jacob Pelletier admits when he heard his name called by the Calgary Flames in the first round of the NHL entry draft in Vancouver, he nearly blacked out.

Pelletier was drafted 26 overall after putting up 39 goals and 50 assists with the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Major Junior League last season.

“I don’t remember a lot but you know I’m just happy and proud right now.”

The 5’10" forward is hoping fans will like what he brings to the table.

“You know I’m a small forward who plays big. I don’t take a shift off. I can score goals and make some plays and I can play in both ends of the ice too.”

Jeremy McKenna was Pelletier’s teammate last year in Moncton. He says fans are going to love how he plays.

“He’s a special player. I think it’s someone that teams will look back on and wish they had taken him,” he added. “He’s got skill, speed, he’s got heart. He never takes a shift off and he’s someone that fans can really be excited about having.”

Pelletier may not be big but he’s got heart. He says he’s modelled his game after a couple of other diminutive superstars in the NHL.

“You know we’ll say Brendan Gallagher or Brayden Point,” he said. “Two small guys who play big and can produce and play on the defensive side of the game too.”

Fans can see Pelletier and the rest of the Flames prospects at WinSport until Sunday.

It’s open to the public and development camp will wrap up with a controlled scrimmage from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.