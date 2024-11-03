Grieving parents of murdered son traumatized a second time when his remains stolen in Calgary

A Saskatchewan family grieving the kidnapping and murder of their son are asking for his remains to be returned after they were stolen along with their truck from a Calgary residence.

On Oct. 29, Shannon Garrioch was in Calgary visiting the father of her late son Allan, who was murdered in early 2020. Garrioch said she was in the process of relocating to Calgary.

On Oct. 30, she woke up to discover that her truck containing Allan’s ashes was gone.

“The ashes are in a cream colour urn with silver trim,” she said, in an email to CTV News. “Any kind of contact is appreciated.”

Garrioch said she contacted police, who discovered some content from her truck in a dumpster but not the urn containing her son’s ashes.

Shannon Garrioch is asking for help finding her murdered son Allan's remains, which were stolen along with her truck on Oct. 30 in Calgary. (Photo courtesy Shannon Garrioch)

“We just want our son’s remains back,” she said.

On Feb. 25, 2020, Allan Douglas Garrioch, who lived in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, was reported missing after being out of contact with his family.

Three people were eventually convicted of multiple charges including murder, forcible confinement, break-and-enter, and assault with a weapon among others.

Garrioch’s remains were discovered in the Rural Municipality of Bayne, Sask.

Allan's remains were stolen along with this vehicle on Oct. 30 in Calgary

CTV News has reached out to the Calgary police for additional details.

With files from CTV’s Jonathan Charlton and Michaela Solomon