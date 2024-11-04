CALGARY
Calgary

    • Fatal northeast Calgary crash investigated by police

    Calgary emergency crews respond to a deadly crash on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Calgary emergency crews respond to a deadly crash on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.
    Share

    Calgary EMS say one person has died after a crash east of the airport.

    Emergency crews were called to westbound Airport Trail (96 Avenue) N.E. and 68 Street (Cornerstone Drive) N.E. at 11 a.m. on Monday for a two-vehicle collision.

    EMS say one adult was killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

    The crash has caused multiple road closures, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

    Anyone with information about the collision or dash-cam footage can call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    Calgary emergency crews respond to a deadly crash on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News