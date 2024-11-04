Fatal northeast Calgary crash investigated by police

Calgary EMS say one person has died after a crash east of the airport.

Emergency crews were called to westbound Airport Trail (96 Avenue) N.E. and 68 Street (Cornerstone Drive) N.E. at 11 a.m. on Monday for a two-vehicle collision.

EMS say one adult was killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The crash has caused multiple road closures, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Anyone with information about the collision or dash-cam footage can call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Calgary emergency crews respond to a deadly crash on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.