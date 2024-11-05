Pedestrian hit by CTrain in downtown Calgary

A pedestrian was hit by a CTrain in downtown Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. The road was shut down at Third Street and Seventh Avenue S.E., near the City Hall/Bow Valley College Station, where the collision took place.

The person was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The traffic unit is investigating the collision.

In a social media post, Calgary Transit said all stations along Seventh Avenue would be shut down. Shuttle buses were brought in to transport passengers from those stations.

The red and blue line CTrains being shut down for a time impacted hundreds of passengers in the core and many more at neighbouring stations.

Service resumed shortly before 9 p.m.