    • Calgary Flames re-sign forward Klapka, defenceman Kuznetsov

    The Calgary Flames' Adam Klapka celebrates his first NHL goal with teammate MacKenzie Weegar in Calgary on April 18, 2024. The Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh The Calgary Flames' Adam Klapka celebrates his first NHL goal with teammate MacKenzie Weegar in Calgary on April 18, 2024. The Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Adam Klapka and defenceman Yan Kuznetsov to one-year contract extensions, the NHL club announced Monday.

    Both are two-way contracts worth US$750,000 at the NHL level.

    Klapka appeared in six games with the Flames last season and scored his first NHL goal April 18 in a 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

    Kuznetsov played in one game with the Flames, posting 11:58 of ice-time while registering two shots in a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 9.

    Both players spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the American Hockey League's Calgary Wranglers.

    The 23-year-old Klapka led the Wranglers in scoring with 21 goals and 25 assists, and his plus-8 defensive rating was the second-best on the club.

    He added seven points (two goals, five assists) in six games with the Wranglers in the Calder Cup playoffs.

    The 22-year-old Kuznetsov played in 63 games with the Wranglers, scoring five goals and adding eight assists.

    Klapka, from Prague, Czechia, originally signed as a free agent with the Flames on May 16, 2022.

    Kuznetsov, from Murmansk, Russia, was the Flames second-round pick (50th overall) at the 2020 NHL draft.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2024

