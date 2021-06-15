CALGARY -- The Calgary Folk Music Festival will be back this summer, but with changes to its usual format.

Instead of the traditional weekend of tarp dashes and performances on multiple stages, single-day tickets will be sold for a reserved space, with performances on a main stage.

The changes mean a lot fewer tickets will be available for the July 18-28 event at Prince's Island Park, dubbed Summer Serenade, at just 15 per cent of normal capacity.

This year's all-Canadian lineup of artists includes Jim Cuddy, Whitehorse, Cowboy Junkies, Dan Mangan and Hawksley Workman. Canadian hip-hop artist Shad and DJ and producer Skratch Bastid are also on the lineup.

Masks will not be required when fans are seated in their purchased spaces, but will be mandatory elsewhere on the festival grounds.

The family area and artisan market won't be back this year as organizers look to adapt to the pandemic.

The beer garden is still being finalized, but organizers are hoping to allow people to purchase drinks and take them back to their seats.

Tickets go on sale Friday.