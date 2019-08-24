School is back in session in just a short time and one Calgary-based charity handed out some crucial supplies to make sure kids can get the most out of their learning.

The Owen Hart Foundation was busy passing out backpacks full of supplies at a special event in Kensington on Saturday.

Along with the paper, pens and books, the bags were also stocked with dental hygiene products and a stuffed toy to bring a smile to the face of the younger students.

Organizers behind the initiative say it's important to give back to those in need in the community.

"Our motto is we don't want any kids going to school without a backpack, so every kid should have a backpack to go to school so they can learn and be productive. It's such a need in this city," said Martha Hart with the foundation.

This is the second year for the event.