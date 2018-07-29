City council will discuss a request from Calgary Freemasons to ease their property taxes.

The masonic temple has been on 12th Avenue southwest for 90 years and the Freemasons say their property taxes have tripled. The tax burden is expected to be between $150,000 and $160,000 next year.

Several masonic groups use the space on a regular basis, generating revenue through rents, paid parking and membership dues, but it’s still not enough.

The group says it's running out of ways to cover the costs and may have to sell the property and relocate.

Ward 11 Councillor Jeromy Farkas is working with the freemasons to come up with a plan.