Gardeners in the City of Calgary who have been watching the skies for months could be in for a treat over the next few days.

After a lot of bad weather to start off the year filled with snowstorms and frigid cold, some experts say once we’re through this current bout of rain, we could be ready for green lawns and lush gardens.

John Duncan, a horticulturalist at Green Gate Garden Centre, says everyone he talks to in the store is excited, but anxious about what the forecast could be.

“Typically this is our frost-free day but, on Sunday, we could see frost.”

He says the moisture Calgary has seen over the past few days is great news, especially given what we had last year.

“We had a hot, dry summer, a hot, dry fall [and] a long drawn out winter. Now we’re getting some moisture so things are getting hydrated and things are getting a good deep watering. So when we do get the heat again, things will really flush out and green up quick.”

Duncan says sales are expected to be brisk throughout the spring season, so he’ll be hard at work keeping shelves stocked with everything that Calgary green thumbs need.

You can check the current forecast by going to CTV Calgary’s weather page.