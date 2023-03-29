Calgary high school student dies on class trip to Japan

A Calgary high school student has died while on an school trip overseas.

The Calgary Board of Education (CBE) says the student from Bowness High School "passed away unexpectedly" during a trip to Japan, but hasn't released details on how they died.

The students and staff on the trip are still in Japan, and the CBE says it is working to bring them back to Calgary.

Students at the public school are currently on spring break, but the CBE says when classes resume on Monday, April 3, the board's Critical Incident Response Team will be on site to provide students with the counselling supports they may need.

In a statement, the CBE said it is "deeply saddened" by the loss.

"Our sincere condolences have been extended to the family at this very difficult time.

"The CBE follows a rigorous process for all international travel to support the safety and security of everyone involved.

"In tragic circumstances such as this, the CBE must respect the confidentiality of those involved and as a result, we are unable to provide further details."