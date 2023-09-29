Calgary high school unveils Indigenous art ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

To help mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, St. Francis High School unveiled a 15-foot Indigenous art piece on Friday.

Rick Wolcott, the Indigenous artist who made the totem art piece, had three sons go to the northwest Calgary school.

His grandson is currently enrolled at St. Francis, and his wife previously worked at the school.

"We feel sort of a kinship with the school," Wolcott said.

Friday's event marked the first time he'd seen the work hanging up.

"I have been looking at it on the flat, mostly. I was really impressed when I saw it actually hanging up," he said.

Wolcott centred the totem art piece around inclusion.

"At the top of the totem, the three bears, that's inclusion. They're a team. They are working together," he said.

The ceremony at the school also included Indigenous musical performances and hoop dancing.

It was attended by approximately 175 students.