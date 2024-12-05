Calgary International Airport gears up for busy travel season

The Calgary International Airport is set to announce some changes to this travel season as thousands are expected to fly in and out of the city this month.

Officials on Thursday morning will be sharing full details about what the airport is doing to smooth travel for guests, but one major change involves some new equipment.

The airport installed a new X-ray machine at the U.S. concourse E, which means passengers flying out won't need to remove permitted liquids or large electronics from their carry-on luggage.

Calgary International is one of the first airports in Canada to use the equipment, but the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority has plans to install them at other airports.

Other changes for passengers include Air Canada's decision to scrap seat selection and ban carry-on bags for its lowest-fare customers.

Calgarians flying out of the airport on Thursday told CTV News they aren't happy with the major airline's new rule.

"It's crazy, but not surprising at all though," said one passenger.

Another said other airlines have already adopted the policy, so it was just a matter of time before Air Canada followed suit.

A new X-ray machine at Calgary International Airport will help some passengers have an easier time boarding their flights. (Supplied/CATSA)

The Calgary International Airport says Dec. 22 is typically the busiest travel day of the year, with more than 60,000 guests expected.

(With files from Mason DePatie)