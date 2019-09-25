CALGARY — More than a dozen children who have an interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) are attending Camp Amazon on Wednesday at the company’s fulfillment centre in Rocky View County, north of Calgary.

The Gold Edition camp is part of the tech giant’s larger initiative to raise awareness around childhood cancer.

As part of that, the company is donating $40,000 to the Alberta Children’s Hospital cancer research program.

Each of the kids participating in this week’s camp have been diagnosed with the disease.

Every year, more than 300,000 children are diagnosed with pediatric cancer and almost one-third will die from it.

At the camp, kids get the opportunity to see how Amazon picks, packs, and ships customer orders.

They’ll also get to participate in hands-on STEM activities lead by the robotics team at Nelson Mandela High School.

After the camp activities, Amazon is donating $15,000 to the school’s robotics team in support of the award-winning program.