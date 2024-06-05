Calgary Liberal MP opposed to deportation of truck driver in Humboldt Broncos bus crash
Calgary Liberal MP George Chahal says he is opposed to the deportation of the truck driver responsible for the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018.
"I believe that morally, it's the right thing to do to keep this family together and on behalf of him, I ask Canadians for forgiveness, that we give him an opportunity to be here with his family," Chahal said.
"He's shown full remorse."
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is a constituent in Chahal's riding.
Chahal says Sidhu's wife is an ICU nurse and their child has complex medical needs.
An immigration and refugee board issued a deportation order for Sidhu on May 24.
The Broncos bus crash in rural Saskatchewan killed 16 people and injured 13 others.
