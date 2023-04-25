Calgary-Lougheed

Named after premier and PC icon Peter Lougheed, the riding has million-dollar houses in the southwest corner of the city.

Its west and central areas south of Tsuu T'ina First Nation are empty, with housing somewhat east of 37 Street S.W. under Fish Creek Provincial Park.

The main block west of James McKevitt Road has Evergreen Estates in the north-centre protruding into the park with Evergreen south of it and Bridlewood in the south, north of Spruce Meadows Trail.

Shawnee Slopes and Millrise to the east have a few streets and lots of green space, and a golf course south of it plus the park north.

House values are on average about $600,000 with million-dollar mansions on the park. Family income has a fifth earning over $100,000 and only five per cent of incomes from government.

Residents are business owners or professionals and a quarter are newcomers.

26,690 electors according to February 2023 data

Currently vacant, Independent (previously Jason Kenney)

2019 voter turnout: 65.9%

ELECTION HISTORY

The riding was split from Calgary Shaw in 1993. The incumbent in Shaw from 1986-1989, Tory Jim Dinning, ran here and served 1993-1997 when he "retired" to develop a leadership bid to replace premier Ralph Klein on his retirement.

Four opponents ganged up on Dinning and one of them, Ed Stelmach, became the compromise winner. Dinning stayed retired.

PC Marlene Graham, Q.C. (PC) held the riding from 1997-2004 when she retired and Dave Rodney won for the Tories then and in 2008 and 2012.

He barely won a three-way in 2015, joined the UCP and gave up his seat to let Jason Kenney, the last leader of the Alberta PC party before the merger that created the UCP.

He quit after 19 years as an MP to become the first UCP leader on Oct. 28, 2019, and defeated Rachel Notley’s incumbent NDP.

But in 2022, he barely won a party leadership review vote and quit as leader effective Oct. 11, 2022.

Former Wildrose leader and defector to the PCs, Danielle Smith, was chosen to succeed him Oct. 6 after being out of the legislature for seven years.

With polls showing UCP hugely unpopular in Calgary, Smith took the smart route and didn’t run here. She won a by-election Nov. 8, 2022, in Brooks-Medicine Hat.