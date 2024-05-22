CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary man charged after allegedly flashing and propositioning teen at recreation centre

    Calvin Edwin Oatway, 64, of Calgary is charged with one count of commodification of sexual services from a person under the age of 18 and one count of committing an indecent act. Calvin Edwin Oatway, 64, of Calgary is charged with one count of commodification of sexual services from a person under the age of 18 and one count of committing an indecent act.
    Calgary police have laid charges in an incident in the community of Huntington Hills that saw a man proposition a teen for sex.

    Police say the victim was in the men's changing room at the Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre on May 5 when he was approached by a stranger who made "unwanted comments that were sexual in nature" while exposing himself.

    The victim didn't engage with the man and left the change room.

    "The suspect also exited the change room, and while sitting in a common area of the recreation centre, once again made unwanted sexual comments to the victim as he walked by," police said in a news release.

    On Wednesday, police announced Calvin Edwin Oatway of Calgary, 64, has been charged with one count of commodification of sexual services from a person under the age of 18 and one count of committing an indecent act.

    He is scheduled to appear in court on July 19.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

