Calgary man charged in McKenzie Towne murder was victim’s tenant: police

    A Calgary man has been charged with murder following a homicide in McKenzie Towne earlier this week.

    Officers were called to the 300 block of Prestwick Terrace S.E. just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday for reports of an assault.

    Police arrived to find one man dead. The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Joel Aaron Clark of Calgary. 

    Officers arrested a suspect a short time later at a nearby shopping plaza on 130 Avenue S.E.

    Police said in a Wednesday update that Ryan Kinoshita, 29, had been charged with second-degree murder.

    According to police, Clark was Kinoshita's landlord and the pair were living together in the home when a dispute between the two turned deadly.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

