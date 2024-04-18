CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary man charged with manslaughter in death of toddler

    Calgary police say Winston Campbell, 45, has been charged in the death of a two-year-old girl in 2022.

    Officials arrested him on Wednesday following an investigation into the death of Olivia Hayden.

    At about 2 a.m. on Sept. 29, 2022, police and EMS were called to a home in the 0 to 100 block of Bannister Manor S.E. for reports of a young girl in medical distress.

    The two-year-old child and her mother were taken to hospital, but the girl was pronounced dead.

    She was later identified as Olivia Hayden.

    Her cause of death was not released, but police say Campbell was known to the victim and "this was not a random incident."

    Campbell is expected in court on Friday.

    Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

    TALK: 1-800-222-8477
    TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
    APP: P3 Tips

