Calgary man faces child porn charges after 'incredibly disturbing' messages found: ALERT

WARNING: Content in this article may be disturbing to some readers.

A Calgary man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation uncovered years of messages exchanged with an alleged felon.

Officials withU.S. Homeland Security contacted the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) in June while investigating the connection between a Calgary man and a California resident charged with sexual abuse.

Nicholas Des Barres, of California, was charged earlier this year after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages and sex toys to a 13-year-old in North Carolina.

Investigators allege that Marco Farrier, 32, of Calgary was in a "relationship" with Des Barres.

Homeland security searched Des Barres' home in 2023, seizing 28 electronic devices.

A Tuesday news release from ALERT says investigators found messages between Farrier and Des Barres dating back to 2016 on the seized devices.

"The messages sent between these two men went on for years and were incredibly disturbing," said Const. Erin Penner from ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

"They spoke at length about sexually assaulting several individuals who have been identified as potential victims."

Penner said Homeland Security is working to identify who the children are.

"With respect to Farrier, we believe he met Des Barres in person and that they have continued to communicate with one another while Des Barres has been incarcerated."

Marco Farrier, 32,of Calgary is charged with making, accessing and possessing child pornography.

Farrier was released from custody on a number of court-imposed conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.