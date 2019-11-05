CALGARY — Following an investigation into alleged drug dealing in the community of Albert Park, a Calgary man is now facing 25 charges for weapons and drug possession.

Police received a tip from the public about alleged drug dealing in the southeast Calgary community and on Oct. 24, a search warrant was executed on two homes in the 1300 block of 25th Street S.E.

Officers seized a number of items, including:

Two sawed-off Remington shotguns

Browning X-Bolt rifle

Mossberg 802 Plinkster rifle

Multiple airsoft guns, including two airsoft handguns and a replica AR15 M16 rifle

Multiple edged weapons, including knives, swords, axes and machetes

25.2 grams of methamphetamine

A small amount of fentanyl

Darrin Ernst Arndt, 51, is charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Knowing possession of a weapon with no registration

Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition

Possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of careless storage of a firearm

Two counts of knowing possession of an unlicensed weapon

Seven counts of failing to comply with a recognizance order

Eight counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order

"This drug trafficking activity was a significant concern for the citizens living in Albert Park and directly impacted their sense of safety," said Insp Asif Rashid in a release.

"We rely on information from the public to do our jobs and we are grateful for the relationship that we have with our citizens, which allows us to ensure that Calgarians feel safe in their own communities.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.