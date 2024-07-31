Calgary man launches 30-day cleanup effort to raise funds for Alberta Children’s Hospital

Matthew Edwards has picked up more than 5,500 pounds of trash from several Calgary communities over the course of the last year, but he hopes his upcoming monthly cleanup will act as a fundraiser for hospital patients in need.

From Aug. 3 to Sept 1, Edwards is launching an initiative alongside volunteers called “Cleaning For Kids: A 30 Day City Challenge.”

He aims to encourage Calgarians to clean up their local park and pledge a donation through a GoFundMe page with all proceeds going to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation (ACHF).

Edwards first began picking up litter in August 2023 as a way of staying positive while searching for a new job.

“I just wanted to put a little positivity in the world, but I didn’t expect it to explode like this with so many people,” said Edwards.

“People started donating money towards my cause for supplies, but I didn’t want to accept it, so I decided to set up a place where people could donate to the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation instead.”

His efforts were soon recognized online through his social media pages with commenters calling him ‘The Calgary Samaritan’ as he posted before and after photos of the areas he cleaned.

Those efforts sparked his first 30-day challenge which began last August, where he raised $2,840 for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Edwards chose the hospital because of his own personal story.

When he was just two years old, he was diagnosed with idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) which is a rare blood disorder that causes an autoimmune response to the body’s own platelets.

He received surgery at the IWK Children’s Hospital in Nova Scotia where he grew up and fully recovered thanks to the support of medical staff members.

“I thought, ‘This is my opportunity to give back and make a personal dream of mine come true.’

“This isn't about me, it’s about coming together.”

The Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation says all funds donated go directly towards technology, expertise and programs needed that help over 100,000 children annually.

“We’re grateful that our community finds so many creative ways to support the Alberta Children’s Hospital,” said Liz Ballendine, the vice-president of development, community initiatives with ACHF.

“What a nice bonus to be helping the environment and the kids at the same time.”

Edwards has been completing cleanup efforts every weekend through numerous volunteer meet-up events with the group Keep the Earth Fresh and encourages any volunteers to join as times and locations are posted on their social media pages.

He is also posting weekly recaps of his clean up efforts on the r/Calgary subreddit each month on the 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st.

This month’s cleanup is especially important to Edwards as it ends during the annual Calgary Pride festival.

“It’s really about showing up and taking pride in our community,” he said.

Anyone with suggestions on areas in the city with a lot of garbage that needs to be cleaned are asked to get in touch with Edwards through social media, or by email at CleaningCalgaryForKids@gmail.com, and start their own efforts to beautify their local community.