CALGARY -- A Calgary man pleaded guilty Monday for a 2017 dangerous driving crash that killed a mother of three who was out for a walk while on a break from work.

Three weeks before the May 23, 2017 crash, James Beagrie was told by his family doctor he shouldn’t be driving because he needed to be seen by a neurologist because of a brain tumor.

According to the agreed statement of facts read in court, in January 2013, Beagrie was informed he had a benign brain tumour and had to see a neurosurgeon annually.

On Feb. 17, 2017, he was involved in a single vehicle crash in Drumheller. He blacked out behind the wheel. Beagle underwent a CT scan, which showed the tumor had grown.

On May 12, 2017 Beagrie also had received a letter from Alberta Transportation advising him that his licence would be suspended on June 6, 2017.

On May 23, 2017, Beagrie, was driving a Ford F150 near Sunridge Mall N.E. He was travelling northeast toward the access from the 26th Avenue N.E. At the same time, a Toyota Corolla was travelling southwest from the access road.

Court heard Beagrie lost consciousness, crashed into the Toyota, then mounted the curb.

The truck hit Anjna Sharma, who was dragged a short distance. Sharma was taken to hospital in life threatening condition where she later died.

Beagrie was supposed to be on trial Monday for criminal negligence causing death.

He pleaded not guilty to that charge, but guilty to dangerous driving causing death.

Lawyers determined after reviewing the evidence, it was a more appropriate charge.

Beagle is currently out on bail.

A date for a sentencing hearing has yet to be set.