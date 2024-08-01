CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary man takes home $1M on Lotto 6-49 draw

    Ahmad Ajram of Calgary won $1 million on the July 6 Lotto 6-49 draw. (Courtesy: Western Canada Lottery Corporation) Ahmad Ajram of Calgary won $1 million on the July 6 Lotto 6-49 draw. (Courtesy: Western Canada Lottery Corporation)
    Share

    A Calgary man says he is going to invest in his health and get some dental work done after winning $1 million in a Lotto 6-49 draw in early July.

    Ahmad Ajram took home the prize in the July 6 Gold Ball Draw by matching the winning number 35999089-01.

    “The retailer said, ‘Congratulations, you won $100,000… no wait… $10,000… nope you actually won $1 million,’” Ajram said.

    “We were both so excited we couldn’t count the zeros.”

    Ajran purchased his winning ticket from the Fill N’ Go Gas station located at 4000 Edmonton Trail N.E. in Calgary.

    He said after getting some dental work done, he will likely invest the rest of the money.

