Calgary motorhome dwellers get temporary extension as housing crisis continues

A group of people living out of RVs in northeast Calgary have been granted a temporary extension to stay where they are.

The group, unofficially known as 'Motorhomes on Moraine,' have been parked along Moraine Road N.E. for years.

Earlier this month, they were given notices from the Calgary Parking Authority that it was time to move on.

However, on Thursday night, the group received some good news.

"It's an absolute relief," said Victor LaRock. "Now we can work towards a (solution) that works for all of us."

Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot says the decision was made after various opinions were given at a local town hall.

The nine-camper community will still eventually be asked to move somewhere "more permanent," but Chabot says it's tough to make them leave now before a better solution is found.

"There's a lot of logistics that have to be taken into consideration," he told CTV News.

"We (have to see) if there's specific services that may be required, social services, infrastructure requirements, land use. There are a lot of pieces that will play into the ultimate decision, so needless to say, this is not something that is going to happen overnight."

Chabot says putting an exact timeline on a move isn't possible right now, but he'd love to have the group out in "about three months, before winter really hits."

Housing crisis crunch

Several motorhomes can be seen parked along Moraine Road N.E. in Calgary. The campers aren't the only Calgarians trying to find creative solutions during a difficult stretch.

"This really does exemplify just how much of a need there is out there," Chabot said Friday. "It's tough."

"I'm on (disability and) make a maximum of $800 a month," LaRock added. "Other people are on (Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped) AISH, making $1,800 a month, and they still can't afford an apartment."

"You have to be rich to rent any place anymore."

Norfolk Housing Association CEO Maya Kambeitz believes Calgary's current state doesn't allow for any sort of home-flexibility.

She'd like to see more affordable and community housing.

"I think we have to exercise compassion and work together and get really creative to think about how we can support different types of living arrangements," Kambeitz said.

"We have been in a crisis for some time. This is decades in the making, and it's a result of policy across all three levels of government."

LaRock agrees. He says living in a motorhome isn't his first choice, but it's what he can make work right now. Losing his spot would be a gut-punch.

"A lot of people make the assumption that we're living for free," LaRock added. "We're not living for free: we're living within our means."