Calgary moves to Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions

Calgary is now under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions, effective immediately.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

"The most significant change is how long you can use sprinklers," she said.

"Now, you can use a sprinkler or a sprinkler system for up to two hours per week.

"Odd-numbered homes have the choice of Thursdays or Sundays and even-numbered homes have the choice between Wednesday and Saturday, and just like in Stage 2, you can use a hose with a trigger nozzle at any time to water your trees, your gardens, your shrubs and any new grass."

Michael Thompson, the city's general manager of infrastructure services, acknowledged it's news Calgarians have been waiting for.

"We know many of you are anxious about your lawns, particularly given the continued heat," he said.

"We ask that you water in the morning or in the evening, avoiding the warmest hours in the afternoon. This will help to avoid evaporation and allow more water to reach the roots of your lawn.

"You may also choose to split your two hours per week between the two days -- the important action is that you do not water your lawn for more than two hours per week."

In a follow-up release to media, the city said the following activities remain prohibited:

Washing driveways and sidewalks;

Washing windows or exterior building surfaces, unless it is done by a business licensed to perform this service;

Filling fountains and decorative water features, except for bird baths, which are allowed; and

Washing your car or other vehicles with water in the driveway or street.

"These restrictions continue to apply to all customers who use city water. This includes all Calgary residences, businesses and city operations," the city said.

The ongoing outdoor water restrictions are part of the city's recovery plan following the rupture and repair of a major water feeder main in June.