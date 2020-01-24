CALGARY -- Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner says she hasn’t ruled out a federal Conservative party leadership bid.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa Friday, Rempel Garner said she’d throw her hat in the ring to help her area of the country. She believes Western Canada isn’t being represented among those candidates who’ve already put their names forward.

"There are a lot of people in my province and Western Canada writ-large that feel very alienated and are questioning even if we had a change of government if there’s a place for our part of the country in the federation long-term," she said.

While she stopped short of announcing her candidacy, Rempel Garner said her main concern is ensuring her riding and her province feel accounted for.

“I don't know what I’m going to do,” she said. "(But) enough is enough. We are right on the verge of having a serious Western separatist party, it’s viable, it’s right there.

"I don’t think that’s being precipitated out of our leadership race."

The group of contenders who’ve announced their intent to run thus far remains small – with former cabinet minister Peter MacKay and Ontario MP Erin O’Toole garnering the most attention.

Ontario MP Michael Chong, who ran for leadership in 2017, said he’s also pondering the move.

“It’s important they get somebody who can handle those divisions within the party,” political scientist Lori Williams told CTV News. “If (Rempel Garner) does enter, it's going to make the race more competitive, and I think it'll be better for the party overall because they'll be airing all points of views.”

The party is set to name a new leader in Toronto at the end of June.

(With files from CTVNews.ca)