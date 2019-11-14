CALGARY — Calgarians who think driving is bad here should get behind the wheel in Mumbai, India for some perspective, at least according to the 2019 Driving Cities Index compiled by Mister Auto.

Calgary topped the 2019 Driving Cities Index released Thursday — which ranks the Top 100 cities in the world — while Mumbai finished at the bottom.

To create the list, the study collected data on hundreds of cities around the world, looking at 15 factors, including the city’s infrastructure, cars per capita, traffic congestion and road and public transport quality. It also looked at air quality levels, safety, and the costs associated with driving.

Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, finished second in the rankings, while Ottawa was third.

Bern, Switzerland was fourth and El Paso, Texas, was fifth.

Three other Canadian cities made the list, including: