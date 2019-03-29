Need an emotional support goat, pig or maybe even chicken? The city has opened up the application process for residents to pave the way to welcome a furry or feathered friend into their homes.

Officials have launched an online form to apply for a livestock emotional support animal (LESA) permit with the goal of improving the well-being of Calgarians in need.

Those interested in receiving a permit will need to provide a letter from a licensed psychologist or psychiatrist outlining the requirement for the animal as part of a treatment plan for mental health.

They’ll also need to be in contact with a proper veterinarian to provide care to the animal as well as an alternate home outside city limits in case the permit is revoked or the owner is unable to care for the animal for any reason.

The owner must also make sure planning and development requirements are met on the property being used to house the animal.

The LESA permit does not, however, give owners the same rights as owners of qualified service animals. As such, LESAs must be kept on the owner’s property and there is no requirement of businesses to allow a LESA on their property or inside any transport vehicles such as a Calgary Transit bus.

Tenants must also work out an arrangement with their landlord or condominium association to keep a LESA as the permit does not require them to be allowed on the property.

If the terms of the permit are violated or if neighbours file nuisance complaints, the owner is responsible for rehoming the LESA and all associated costs.

The city says this permit process is the next step after the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw was amended this past October.

“With this new permitting process, we are pleased to be able to meet the needs of Calgarians while ensuring animal welfare remains a top priority,” Aalika Kohli, business and policy analyst with Calgary Community Standards, said in a release.

Kohli adds the program also helps with the mandate put forward in the plan for Community Action on Mental Health and Addiction.

Dogs, cats and other domestic animals that provide emotional support do not require a LESA permit, but they do require a proper licence.

There is no information on exactly what species are allowed to be kept as LESAs, but the city says federal and provincial legislation does prohibit the keeping of certain exotic and wild animals.

More information on the LESA application process can be found online or by calling 311.